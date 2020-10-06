On your marks . . .

PHOTO: MERRAN KAVANAGH

Entrants line up at Waitiri Creek, at Gibbston, for the Queenstown Agility Dog Club fun run on Sunday.

Organisers were overwhelmed by the popularity of the event. Fifty-two entrants of all ages, some with dogs and others with stuffed toys, helped to raise more than $1000.

Runners started at Waitiri Creek and followed the 7km Peregrine Loop, before heading back to play on some of the club equipment.

Club member Alex Nichol said the money was very welcome, as the fundraiser coincided with the club being granted permission to host championship shows for the first time.

"We’ll use the money to buy new equipment."

She said "the headwind made for a tricky start" but the sun stayed out for "everyone to enjoy a beer and food" at Cargo Brewery.

"We learnt a few things regarding how we can make the event even better and will definitely be back to run the event next year."