Tuesday, 6 October 2020

On your marks . . .

    By Matthew Mckew
    1. Regions
    2. Central Otago

    PHOTO: MERRAN KAVANAGH
    PHOTO: MERRAN KAVANAGH
    Entrants line up at Waitiri Creek, at Gibbston, for the Queenstown Agility Dog Club fun run on Sunday.

    Organisers were overwhelmed by the popularity of the event. Fifty-two entrants of all ages, some with dogs and others with stuffed toys, helped to raise more than $1000.

    Runners started at Waitiri Creek and followed the 7km Peregrine Loop, before heading back to play on some of the club equipment.

    Club member Alex Nichol said the money was very welcome, as the fundraiser coincided with the club being granted permission to host championship shows for the first time.

    "We’ll use the money to buy new equipment."

    She said "the headwind made for a tricky start" but the sun stayed out for "everyone to enjoy a beer and food" at Cargo Brewery.

    "We learnt a few things regarding how we can make the event even better and will definitely be back to run the event next year." 

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter