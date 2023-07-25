Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Youths arrested over tree fire

    Four people have been referred to Youth Services following an alleged arson near Cromwell.

    A police spokesperson said officers were called after a group was seen setting fire to a tree in Kawarau Gorge Rd at 1.20pm on Friday.

    There were no injuries.

    Four young people were then arrested, the spokesperson said.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said it was alerted to a vegetation fire at 1.20pm.

    One appliance and one support vehicle from Cromwell Volunteer Fire Brigade arrived at the scene 10 minutes later and the fire was put out about 1.40pm.

    - By Ruby Shaw

     

     

