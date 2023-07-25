Youths arrested over tree fire

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Four people have been referred to Youth Services following an alleged arson near Cromwell.
A police spokesperson said officers were called after a group was seen setting fire to a tree in Kawarau Gorge Rd at 1.20pm on Friday.
There were no injuries.
Four young people were then arrested, the spokesperson said.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said it was alerted to a vegetation fire at 1.20pm.
One appliance and one support vehicle from Cromwell Volunteer Fire Brigade arrived at the scene 10 minutes later and the fire was put out about 1.40pm.
- By Ruby Shaw