Cold weather to hit South from tomorrow

Grab your winter woollies — snow dusting down to 500 metres and ice is forecast for Otago and Southland over the next three days.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said the cold snap would be preceded by a strong west to northwest flow, which was expected to move north over the South Island tomorrow.

The front would bring heavy rain to the West Coast and showers to many other places, followed by cold southerlies and brief snow flurries down to 500 metres inland in the morning.

‘‘It’s not a particularly significant snow event, but it would be wise to check the forecast and the NZ Transport Agency to see if any roads are affected before you drive any long distances.’’

Mr James said after the front had gone through, the weather would become settled and very cold over the weekend.

‘‘Cold air can't hold as much moisture, so skies will be fairly clear, and with a ridge in behind it, conditions will be relatively calm.

‘‘This is a good recipe for cold overnight temperatures.

‘‘Sunday morning will be the coldest for South Island towns. We're forecasting lows of -5degC for Alexandra and -2degC in Queenstown.

‘‘With those cold temperatures, the road conditions could be slippery, so take care, especially if you’re driving in the morning.’’

He said another system would approach the country early next week, dragging warmer and moister air from the north Tasman Sea.

‘‘This system originates in the northern Tasman sea, so it ends the cold snap.

‘‘Above average temperatures are expected early next week, along with another dose of rain.’’

