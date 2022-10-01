The couple that trout fishes together . . .

Dunedin couple Fran Davies and Joe Williams are sharpening their skills for the start of the freshwater fishing season. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Fran Davies has fallen hook, line and sinker back in love with trout fishing.

In a world where female anglers are in a minority, she has reeled in her partner Joe Williams for the adventure.

“It’s usually the other way around,” Miss Davies said.

“Fishing is the ultimate date night. It is a lot cheaper and more exciting than going to the movies.”

The trout season opens today, and the Dunedin couple are looking forward to fishing rivers and lakes in the South.

Miss Davies said her passion for trout fishing began as a child.

“My dad took me fishing on the Clutha River as a kid, but I have only recently rediscovered my love of fishing.”

Childhood holidays involved camping beside the river, “getting up early, staying up late, long hours staring at the end of the fishing rod. It was all I wanted to do. It was me and my dad”.

Miss Davies said she “fell out of love” with fishing in her early teens and came back to the activity two years ago.

A month ago, she and Mr Williams signed up for a beginner spin-fishing class run by Otago Fish & Game. Now they are extending their skills through a fly-fishing course with Mike Weddell.

Fishing created opportunities to explore areas that she otherwise might not, and to connect with nature, she said.

“It’s a good opportunity to de-stress. It’s good for your mental health and wellbeing. Plus once you’ve got a bit of gear it’s a cheap activity, too.”

Miss Davies had noticed more women getting into fishing.

“It can be quite empowering to catch a fish, learn a skill such as that, and pass it on to your friends and family.

“I’d encourage women to give it a go.”

An estimated 30% of New Zealand freshwater anglers were female, Otago Fish & Game officer Bruce Quirey said.

Fish & Game was working to broaden the angling demographic across gender and ethnic groups.

“Our research has found most people are introduced to fishing by a family member or significant other,” Mr Quirey said.

“We encourage anglers to take others along this season. It’s a truly satisfying experience to share these skills,” he said.

There were other ways for people to learn about fishing, such as free online videos and information from Fish & Game, enrolling in a course, or joining a fishing club.

“If you’re lucky, your fishing buddy may even be the love of your life.”