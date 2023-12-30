Fine for festivals, more heavy rain for West Coast

Festival-goers in Wanaka and Gisborne can look forward to a fine day weather-wise, but people on the West Coast could be in for more heavy rain.

Thousands are ringing in the new year at Rhythm and Alps in Cardrona Valley near Wanaka on Saturday and Sunday, and in the North Island Rhythm and Vines is being held in Gisborne.

Metservice meteorologist Oscar Shiviti said it looked like the weather would play ball in these places.

While there was some rain overnight, it should clear up to fine conditions throughout the day, he said.

Overnight, the Westland ranges south of Otira were under a heavy rain warning.

That has ended but MetService is still expecting heavy rain on the West Coast, with the possibility of thunderstorms and hail later on Saturday.

Shiviti said people on the West Coast should check the forecast before doing outdoor activities.

Areas from Westland down to Fiordland should be on the lookout, he said.

After the recent poor weather and downpours this week, the Mountain Safety Council is asking people to consider the forecast before going on tracks.

Chief executive Mike Daisley said if people still wanted to trek outdoors, then taking a rain coat and a change of clothes is essential.

"If you're trip or track is going to be crossing rivers, or close to them, and this sort of rain is around, [you can] assume the rivers arise and intercede with the track."

On Friday, the Love Your Ways Music Festival in Auckland was cancelled, with organisers saying they were "devastated" on social media, but "the event has been deemed unsafe to proceed."

The second T20 cricket international between New Zealand and Pakistan in Mount Maunganui also had to be abandoned due to the weather.