Friday, 27 August 2021

First look at western shot in Otago

    1. Regions

    Netflix has released a trailer of Jane Campion's western shot in Otago.

    The art house movie, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst and directed by the New Zealander, was filmed across parts of Dunedin, Oamaru, Alexandra and Central Otago last year.

    Locations included Oamaru's Victorian precinct, Dunedin's Railway Station and the Maniototo.

    Kirsten Dunst (right) sits alongside actor Kodi Smit-McPhee while chatting to director Jane...
    Kirsten Dunst (right) sits alongside actor Kodi Smit-McPhee while chatting to director Jane Campion during filming in Oamaru’s Victorian precinct in March last year. Photo: ODT files
    The Power of the Dog has been adapted by Campion from the 1967 novel by Thomas Savage, set in the 1920s, about two wealthy brothers who fall out.

    Their lives are permanently altered when one (Jesse Plemons) falls in love with a widow and brings the woman and her son to live on their isolated ranch in Montana.

    It traces the tense relationship between two brothers. Cumberbatch’s character is a bullying repressed homosexual who terrorises his new sister-in-law, played by Dunst.

    The Power of the Dog is among the front-runners to claim the Venice Film Festival top prize the Golden Lion this year, and is recognised as an Oscar nominee contender.

    It scheduled for release in select theatres in November and on Netflix from December 1.

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    drivesouth-pow-lux_0.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter