Flash flooding possible for Otago

MetService is warning of possible flash flooding and severe thunderstorms across Otago and Southland today.

MetService issued a severe thunderstorm watch this morning covering North Otago, Central Otago, Southern Lakes, Dunedin, Clutha, Southland and Canterbury High Country.

It said the combination of another warm, humid day and light winds would allow scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms to develop over inland parts of the South Island today.

About the Canterbury High Country, Otago and inland parts of Southland, some of these thunderstorms were expected to be severe this afternoon and evening, producing localised downpours of 25-40mm/hr.

Rainfall of this intensity could cause flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips.

Driving conditions would also be hazardous, with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.

The thunderstorm activity was expected to die down late evening.

People in the affected areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and monitor for possible severe thunderstorm warnings.