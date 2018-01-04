Warning worst weather yet to come

Rain combined with a king tide closed part of Tamaki Dr on Auckland's waterfront this morning. Photo: NZ Herald

Don't relax just yet, forecasters are saying the worst of the weather is yet to come.

Rain from a severe front was now setting in across the north of the country on Wednesday night, as authorities cancelled ferry services in Auckland, closed walking tracks and urged campers to move on from low-lying areas.

Auckland had been forecast to receive up to 90mm of rain and wind gusts blowing up to 120km/h as the front hit in the 12 hours after midday on Thursday.

This led Auckland Transport to replace some ferry services with buses, forced play to be halted at the ASB Classic international tennis tournament and saw waterfront road Tamaki Dr temporarily flooded at high tide.

Only 0.8mm of rain had fallen by 3pm as the severe front was yet to deliver all of its promised ferocity.

Despite almost 50mm falling on Kerikeri, MetService was now forecasting Northland - which had earlier been tipped to suffer the brunt of the gales and rains - to have escaped the storm's worst.

Piha campground manager Fiona Anderson evacuated campers earlier in the day due to the weather being "dangerous for human life".

"There's some big weather systems coming in, 6m swells coming from two different directions, torrential rain forecast between 10pm and 12am tonight which is when our high tide will be... and 130km/h winds predicted," Anderson said.

"This is not something I can afford to be flippant about. If this all comes together over Piha tonight I'd be putting people's lives at risk if they were still here."

The forecaster said the heaviest falls were now moving southeast across the country through the Coromandel Peninsula towards the Bay of Plenty and Taranaki.

In the Coromandel, which was forecast to receive up to 150mm of rain, civil defence controller Garry Tower said fire crews had been visiting low-lying coastal areas urging freedom campers to move to higher ground.

He said the Thames-Coromandel District Council had also activated its emergency centre to monitor the storm overnight as it feared possible flooding, landslips and damage to power networks.

Many walking tracks in the area had also been closed by the Department of Conservation. Taranaki, and Nelson and Marlborough in the South Island, were expected to receive heavy falls from the front late on Thursday and into Friday.

Humid conditions elsewhere in the South Island, meanwhile, meant isolated heavy falls are also expected in Southland and Queenstown in Otago through to the Canterbury high country, which are all subject to a MetService thunderstorm watch.

The Christchurch City Council has also warned residents to brace for the possibility of flash flooding as up to 40mm is expected to hit on Friday.

Niwa warned the approaching storm bore similarities to ex-Tropical Cyclone Ita, which struck at Easter three years ago. It inundated coastal communities across the upper North Island and blew buildings to pieces on the South Island's West Coast.

The storm will move down the North Island today before hitting northern and eastern regions of the South Island on Friday and clearing the country Saturday.