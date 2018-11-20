Flooding closes roads and heavy rain still to come

Dozens of roads are closed or affected by flooding across the South and river levels are rising as the region braces for more heavy rain and a significant tide this afternoon.

MetService meteorologist Ravi Kandula said between 40mm and 60mm of rain had fallen in Dunedin and North Otago in the last 24 hours and 30mm to 40mm in parts of the Clutha District.

A warning remained in place for eastern Otago until 7pm this evening and steady rain was expected to get heavier this afternoon when "significant" falls were expected, Mr Kandula said.

The heaviest rain was expected to fall about 4pm in Dunedin.

Meanwhile, the Otago Regional Council has issued flood warnings for rivers and streams across the region, as the Taieri River begins to flood.

The Taieri River at Outram is on its third flood warning after a high level alert this morning, and is well past the level where it begins to spill over the left bank at the Riversdale Spillway.

Deep Stream at State Highway 87, Nenthorn at Mt Stoker Rd near Middlemarch and the Waitahuna River at Tweeds Bridge are on their second flood warnings.

In an update about noon it said its main focus was the lower Taieri River, particularly at Henley.

Rainfall overnight was higher than forecast, and water was spilling into the upper pond of the lower Taieri Flood Protection Scheme.

Landowners in the area had been contacted by ORC and it is likely the riverside spillway gates will be lowered this afternoon to reduce effects on properties further down the river at Henley.

The Clutha River at Balclutha was continuing to rise, and while there were no major effects at the moment, ORC continued to monitor the situation.

The Tokomairaro River was still rising, and an emergency management team is monitoring this and also SH1 through Milton.

In Dunedin, the Water of Leith, Lindsay Creek and Silver Stream were coping well with water volumes butwere being closely monitored.

For the latest information on river levels around Otago visit this site.

Meanwhile the Clutha District Council said coastal roads would be vulnerable to flooding this afternoon when a significant tide hit the coast between 1pm and 1.30pm.

A digger clears debris from a culvert on State Highway 8, near the Roxburgh golf course early this morning, following heavy rain last night. Photo: Yvonne O'Hara

According to the MetService's rain forecast, a significant front is expected to approach from the east and pass directly over the city between 2pm and 8pm today.

It will then spread westward, bringing heavy rain to Central Otago and Southland.

As a result, MetService's heavy rain warning is still in force.

The MetService said the rain had been heavy and persistent from Southland to South Canterbury.

Predicted rainfall from 10am to 7pm tonight.

Strong winds, rain and snow are forecast for Otago and Southland today, and the New Zealand Transport Agency and local councils are advising road users to take care.

SH8 through Roxburgh was earlier closed due to flooding, but had reopened with stop/go traffic management after 12pm.

SH90 from Raes Junction to Tapanui remained closed due to a drop out, NZTA advised.

It was also closed at the Pomahaka River Bridge due to flooding.

The Lindis Pass on SH8 (Omarama to Tarras) is closed to heavy and towing vehicles due to heavy snow.

Road users were advised to take extra care on SH8 between Raes Junction and Clarksville where there was flooding and multiple slips.

A slip on SH6 between Cromwell and Gibbston had been cleared.

In the Waitaki District 34 roads are closed or under caution due to flooding.

The NZTA has issued a surface water caution for SH1 between Oamaru North and Pukeuri and SH83 between Kurow and Pukeuri.

Part of State Highway 8 in Central Otago was closed this morning due to flooding. Photo: Louise Scott

​​In Central Otago, heavy rain caused flooding at two culverts just north and just south of Roxburgh overnight. State Highway 8 through Roxburgh had been closed at its southern end. A police statement said the flooding had caused damage to a culvert.

Diggers were out overnight and early this morning to clear debris from a creek beside Quail Haven and another near the Roxburgh Golf Course. The golf course also has some flooding.

The Central Otago District Council is asking road users to drive carefully through the township of Roxburgh as large equipment was on site.

A detour is in place through the Roxburgh Hydro Village, Jedburgh St Bridge and Millers Flat due to surface flooding caused by increased creek flows.

This morning, Fulton Hogan reported Timaburn Rd and School Rd is closed due to flooding. Ovenhill Rd, at the Timaburn Rd intersection, is also closed.

It is only six days to November 26, the anniversary of the severe flooding causing significant damage to Roxburgh township, several evacuations and loss of power and water.

There's also been flooding in Beaumont and Lawrence, where fire crews worked to clear drains this morning.

Fire crews from Lawrence and Waitahuna were called out to surface flooding on State Highway 8 in Lawrence at about 6.35am today.

About 40cm of floodwater had covered the highway at the corner of Whitehaven St and Ross Pl, causing traffic to slow, Lawrence station chief Jason Hodgson said.

The flooding was caused by "backed up" drains in the area, and was cleared after pumping by about 8am.

Surface flooding in Lawrence this morning. Photo: Louise Scott

The crews then attended a second call-out, to a flooded boiler room at Lawrence Area School. The school was closed today until further notice.

Both incidents were dealt with by about 9.30am, Mr Hodgson said.

He said recent remedial drainage work in the town's Hospital Creek - which followed serious flooding of Lawrence's main street in June last year - appeared to be working well at this stage.

"Provided there's no big downpour, hopefully we're on top of it now. But only the weather can determine that."

CLUTHA

The Clutha district is experiencing wide-spread rain and flooding and several rivers and creeks are or are close to flooding.

There had been a fair amount of water and wind overnight, and the flooding situation was being monitored by the district council and Emergency Management Otago as more heavy rain was forecast until early evening.

It was warning of the risks of flooding on coastal roads when a king tide hit the region between 1pm and 1.30pm.

Roads likely to be affected included,Nugget Rd, Pounawea Rd, New Haven Rd and Jacks Bay Rd.

State Highway 90 between Mill Rd and Brooksdale Rd at Tapanui in West Otago is washed out this morning.

Other roads closed in Clutha are: Mitchell’s Flat Rd – Rutherglen to Waitahuna, Black Bridge Rd Tokoiti at Elliotvale end, Elliotvale Rd at Toko Mouth Rd end, Koi Flat Rd from Oyster Creek Rd to Pomahaka Rd, Wooded Hill Rd, Kelso, Ardmore Rd at Kelso, Paradise Flat Rd, Park Hill, Greenvale Rd, Waikaka, Winslade Rd, Kelso, Titri Rd, Waihola, Allison Rd, Milton, North Branch Rd, Milton, Finch Rd, Milton, Bruce Rd, Milton.

The CDC does not have a comprehensive list of road closures as the situation continues to change frequently.

People should avoid travelling through these areas and keep an eye on rising river levels.

A fire crew from Milton was sent to deal with a tree after it fell across Glenledi Rd, blocking both lanes about 5.30am today. The road has been cleared.

A swollen river in Beaumont. Photo: Louise Scott

SOUTHLAND

In Southland, drivers are being advised to take care around several flooded roads in the north of the district.

No roads are currently closed but surface warning signs have been placed on Riversdale-Waikaia Road, Piano Flat Road, Block Road, Pyramid-Waiparu Road, Felton Road, Roy Road, Dipton-Castlerock Road and Castlerock Road.

Southland District Council advised that all roads are currently passable with contractors currently monitoring the situation with updates continuing.

Meanwhile Environment Southland have issued several flood warnings for the district.

Current warnings are in place for the Mataura River (at Cattle Flat, Pyramid, Gore, Wyndham and Seaward Downs), the Waikaia River (at Waikaia and Mahers beach), the Oreti River (at Lumsden Cableway), the Irthing Stream (at Ellis Road) and the Waikawa River (at Biggar Road).

Environment Southland flood warning duty officer Stacey Stuart advised people to stay vigilant.

“We’ve had significant rainfall and snowfall across the region over the past days, which means many of our rivers are above normal levels.”

“As at 11am, both the Mataura River at Gore and the Waikaia River at Mahers Beach were 1.9m above normal and slowly rising. The levels are similar to those we experienced two weeks ago, and aren’t too concerning at this stage.”

“However, with warmer temperatures forecast any snowmelt feeding into the rivers could change the situation quickly. We’re expecting rain throughout the day including some heavy falls.”

MORE SNOW FORECAST

Snow blanketed parts of the South yesterday including Queenstown and Central Otago.

More snow is forecast today for Central Otago, Southern Lakes and parts of Southland today, with significant accumulations above 700 metres.

In Central Otago, caution is advised in the Maniototo and top end of the Manuherikia Valley, due to heavy snow falling this morning, the district council said.

Danseys Pass Rd remained closed due to snow and ice, and part of Auripo Rd, between Boundary and Thurlow Rd, also remains closed.

The Lindis Pass on State Highway 8 (Omarama to Tarras) is closed to heavy and towing vehicles due to heavy snow.

A snow warning is in place for SH85 (Ranfurly to Omakau) and motorists are urged to take care.

- By Pam Jones, Yvonne O'Hara and ODT online