Wednesday, 20 May 2020

11.05 am

Freeze to be followed by wind and wet for much of South

    By John Lewis
    1. Regions

    Just when the southern region was starting to get used to frosty starts and sunny days, MetService has warned much of Otago and Southland is in for heavy rain and strong gales tomorrow.

    A MetService spokesman said a slow-moving front was forecast to move on to the southwest of the South Island from the Tasman Sea tomorrow(Thursday), delivering a period of heavy rain to northern Fiordland, southern Westland and the Otago headwaters, between 3pm tomorrow and 3pm on Friday.

    It may also bring severe gale northwesterlies to Fiordland and Southland, from 9am until midnight tomorrow.

    "Watches for heavy rain and severe gale northwesterlies are now in force for these areas.

    "People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any of the watches are upgraded, or further areas are added."

    The worst of the weather is forecast to miss Dunedin, which is expected to reach 15degC tomorrow with northerlies strengthening throughout the day.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter