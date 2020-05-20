Freeze to be followed by wind and wet for much of South

Just when the southern region was starting to get used to frosty starts and sunny days, MetService has warned much of Otago and Southland is in for heavy rain and strong gales tomorrow.

A MetService spokesman said a slow-moving front was forecast to move on to the southwest of the South Island from the Tasman Sea tomorrow(Thursday), delivering a period of heavy rain to northern Fiordland, southern Westland and the Otago headwaters, between 3pm tomorrow and 3pm on Friday.

It may also bring severe gale northwesterlies to Fiordland and Southland, from 9am until midnight tomorrow.

"Watches for heavy rain and severe gale northwesterlies are now in force for these areas.

"People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any of the watches are upgraded, or further areas are added."

The worst of the weather is forecast to miss Dunedin, which is expected to reach 15degC tomorrow with northerlies strengthening throughout the day.