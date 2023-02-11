Gang members arrested on way to rally

Police stop a couple of members of the Tribesmen gang in the South Island this week. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Six Tribesmen gang members have been arrested after being intercepted by police as they rode south towards the Burt Munro Challenge in Invercargill.

Police tracked the bikie gang members from the North Island and followed them through Canterbury and into Otago and Southland.

It was earlier reported the gang was planning a patching ceremony in Christchurch before heading to Invercargill for the motorcycle rally.

The operation resulted in six arrests for drug and driving offences and the suspension of 15 licences.

Fifteen motorbikes and two vehicles were also impounded, police said in a statement.

Relieving Assistant Commissioner Investigations Paul Basham said the operation showed the police commitment to target illegal behaviour by gangs.

"Our officers across the South Island worked together, sharing intelligence ensuring that those gang members could see loud and clear that we won’t tolerate unruly and dangerous behaviour on our roads.

"Police are continuing to step up enforcement and disruption of unlawful gang activity across the country as Operation Cobalt continues following great success last year."

The public would continue to see search warrants being conducted and arrests being made.

"Our message is very clear to gang members and their associates — we will have zero tolerance for any criminal behaviour, whether that be on our roading network, drug activities or violence."