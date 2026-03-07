Heavy rain for Southland and West Coast

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Heavy rain is on the way for parts of the lower South Island.
MetService said today the slow-moving front was expected to bring heavy rain to Fiordland, southern Westland and inland Southland.
The watches are for Westland, about and south of Haast, from 9am to 9pm today; Fiordland, about and north of Doubtful Sound, from 9am today until 9pm tomorrow; and for Southland from 7am to 7pm tomorrow.
These watches may become warnings, MetService said.
- Allied Media