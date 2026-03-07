Saturday, 7 March 2026

Heavy rain for Southland and West Coast

    MetService issued heavy rain watches for parts of the South Island. Image: MetService
    Heavy rain is on the way for parts of the lower South Island.

    MetService said today the slow-moving front was expected to bring heavy rain to Fiordland, southern Westland and inland Southland. 

    The watches are for Westland, about and south of Haast, from 9am to 9pm today; Fiordland, about and north of Doubtful Sound, from 9am today until 9pm tomorrow; and for Southland from 7am to 7pm tomorrow.

    These watches may become warnings, MetService said.

    - Allied Media 