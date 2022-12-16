Heavy rain, thunderstorms forecast for southern regions

Get ready to rumble — the southern regions are in for some thunderstorms and heavy rain over the next few days.

A MetService spokesman said a large low was expected to lie slow-moving in the Tasman Sea until next Tuesday, bringing various rain-bands to much of New Zealand.

He said the atmosphere was also expected to be ‘‘quite unstable’’, bringing afternoon and evening thunderstorms to parts of the South Island from today through to Monday.

Localised downpours were possible with the thunderstorms, he said.

"Over the South Island, the flow generally tends east to southeast during the weekend, and this continues into early next week, bringing periods of rain to southern and eastern parts of the South Island."

He said rainfall amounts could reach warning criteria for inland parts of Southland and Otago tomorrow and Sunday, and for inland Canterbury and southern Marlborough on Sunday and Monday.