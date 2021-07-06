High winds hit in South, polar blast on way

Strong winds are starting to hit in parts of the South, closing several roads and a skifield, and prompting warnings for road users.

Coronet Peak, near Queenstown, has advised that it closed for the day, owing to gale-force westerlies hitting the slopes.

In a statement on social media the skifield said: "We have decided to close today due to weather. Fingers crossed for a powder day tomorrow."

MetService has a raft of weather watches in place ahead of a polar blast expected to move through from later today.

They include a strong wind watch for inland parts of Otago until 3pm tomorrow and for Fiordland and northern Southland until midday tomorrow. Severe northerly gales are forecast to hit the Canterbury High Country until 11pm today.

Strong winds have been reported around Roxburgh this morning. A Central Otago District Council contractor said there were "multiple reports of fallen trees, signs and other debris".

It said several roads in the area were closed because of fallen trees. Crews were responding, and caution was advised for motorists.

The NZ Transport Agency said a tree has come down on State Highway 8 near Millers Flat, and the road is down to one lane as work to clear it is carried out.

NZTA earlier advised that State Highway 6 near Lumsden was closed because of a fallen tree.

SNOW AND RAIN

Meanwhile, a heavy snow watch is in place for northern parts of Southland and southern parts of Otago down to 200 metres between 1am and 8am tomorrow, and a watch for southern Fiordland down to 200 metres from 11pm today until 6am tomorrow.

A heavy rain warning is in place for for Fiordland until 2pm today as well as the Westland Ranges and the headwaters of Canterbury and Otago until 10pm today.