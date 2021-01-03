Holidaymakers urged to check roads, growers count cost

patearoa_bridge_approach.jpg The rain caused significant damage in the approach to Patearoa Bridge yesterday. Photo: Central Otago District Counci/Fulton Hogan

Holidaymakers should check conditions before they set out and Central Otago growers are counting the cost of the weekend's heavy rain, with some reporting extensive damage.

MetService says holidaymakers in the South and around New Zealand are in for another day of rain, after numerous roads were closed yesterday by flooding, slips and debris, and travellers were asked to stay put until the weather cleared.

In Earnscleugh, near Clyde, floodwaters were receding this morning after the Fraser River breached its banks, inundating orchards and vineyards. The flooding prompted the closure of Earnscleugh and Strode roads late yesterday.

The rain stopped about 8.30am today, allowing orchardists and viticulturists to assess the damage.

flooded_cherry_trees.jpg Flooded cherry trees at Earnscleugh this morning. Photo: Jared Morgan

Panmure Orchards owner Jeremy Hiscock said while damage was still being assessed some varieties of cherries were a "100% percent loss".

"It's easy to say there's been extensive damage throughout the region."

Earnscleugh had been hit particularly hard. "The helicopters have been up and some properties still have a metre of water, we've still got about two feet in some parts."

Rivers in Otago were expected to keep rising early on Sunday, as rain from Saturday continues to drain through catchments.

Emergency Management Otago Group Controller Matt Alley said this morning that three state highways remained closed in the region, with numerous local roads also affected by surface flooding, slips, washouts and debris. They are:

SH 87 from Kyeburn to Outram - road closed due to washout at Kokonga Bridge.

from Kyeburn to Outram - road closed due to washout at Kokonga Bridge. SH 90 from Waikoikoi and Tapanui, at the intersection with Captains Bridge Road. Due to flooding, this road is closed between Koi Road and Station Road.

from Waikoikoi and Tapanui, at the intersection with Captains Bridge Road. Due to flooding, this road is closed between Koi Road and Station Road. SH 83 from Otematata to Aviemore. Road closed due to flooding. Avoid the area or delay journey if possible.

MetService has cancelled the heavy rain warning for coastal Otago, though rain is forecast to continue through the day.

Dunedin was set to experience more showers, frequent from afternoon, possibly thundery with localised downpours and hail before easing late in the evening. Showers were also forecast for Queenstown, possibly heavy before clearing.

There's been significant flooding in Middlemarch.

A heavy rain watch has been issued for Buller, south of Seddonville and Westland, north of Harihari until 5pm today with periods of heavy rain, with thunderstorms possible. Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria.

MetService has also assessed there is a moderate risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon that could cause localised downpours and flash flooding in parts of the South.

Mr Alley said he had been in touch through the night with the Otago Regional Council’s floodwarning team, who are monitoring the impact on several rivers in the Central Otago, Clutha and Dunedin districts, and with local councils about the effects on their services and roads.

As well as roading issues, some councils had also issued Boil Water and conserve water notices for communities whose water supplies had been affected by the flooding.

“As people look to resume their travels this morning, we recommend they check the roading conditions before they leave, respect all road closure signs and detours, and allow extra time to navigate their way to their destination," Mr Alley said.

EYE ON RIVERS

The Otago Regional Council said though the severe weather warning has been lifted, some rivers in the region would continue to rise today.

Duty flood officer Sharon Hornblow said late on Sunday morning the rivers that remain high are: Taieri River at Outram, Taieri River at Sutton, Manuherikia River at the campground and Clutha River at Balclutha. Rivers in North Otago are now receding and the headwaters have peaked.

The Pomahaka River at Burkes Ford was also still rising, and residents in the area have been contacted by ORC staff to warn them about potential flooding.

"ORC staff are keeping an eye on what impact this might have on the lower Clutha River at Balclutha and it looks like the river is unlikely to reach flood levels."

frasser_river_flooded.jpg A flooded Fraser River in Earnclugh this morning. Photo: Jared Morgan

Ms Hornblow said council staff contacted some land owners in the Taieri flood protection scheme late yesterday, before the Riverside spillway was opened overnight. There are road closures at SH87 and the intersection of Riverside Road and Bush Road.

Engineering staff continue to monitor ORC flood scheme infrastructure region-wide, including pump stations, flood-banks and channels, with all schemes performing well. Coastal mouths are being monitored and were opened yesterday where needed.

ORC’s 24/7 duty flood officers would continue to monitor river levels carefully as rivers recede.

"With weather expected to clear soon, we remind people to stay out of the water for 48 hours after heavy rain."

The Clutha District Council said there had been some reports of minor surface flooding in the Milton area, but at this stage all flooding appears to be confined to West Otago in the vicinity of the Pomahaka River.

Meanwhile, boaties using Lake Aviemore have been warned about submerged large logs and debris that have been dislodged by the downpour.

Environment Canterbury deputy harbourmaster Gary Manch said after heavy rainfall in the Canterbury high country, the debris has ended up in Lake Aviemore, causing a potentially dangerous situation for any unaware boaties.

“The logs and debris can sit just a few inches underneath the water’s surface and would cause considerable damage to any vessel that comes into contact with it.”

ida_valley_omakau.jpg A flooded road in Ida Valley, Omakau. Photo: Central Otago District Council/Fulton Hogan

Yesterday, intense rain pounded much parts of country with some campers forced to pack up early. Significant rainfall was recorded in southern areas of the South Island.

MetService said this morning that between midday on Saturday and midnight on Sunday, Alexandra recorded Alexandra 113mm of rain, Leith Saddle (near Dunedin) 121mm, the Summit of the Crown Range Road 99mm, Waitati 81mm, Dunedin 75mm, Roxburgh 68mm, and Oamaru 65mm.

In the North Island, heavy local downpours were also measured in Northland, the Coromandel Peninsula, eastern Waikato and Taupo. The Eastern Bay of Plenty was hit heavily overnight and this morning with heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Meteorologist Kyle Lee said the weather system that has brought the rain was slow moving, so high amounts of rainfall could still be expected.

patearoa_rd.jpg Patearoa Road. Photo: Central Otago District Council/Fulton Hogan

ROADS REMAIN CLOSED

The Central Otago District Council (CODC) said on Sunday morning that all road closures from yesterday would remain in place until water subsides and repairs to roads can be made.

There was still isolated surface flooding and debris and road users should reduce speed and drive to the conditions.

These roads are closed:

Ida Valley Omakau Road (from Omakau to Ophir)

Puketoi Road (from Carr Rd to Wilson Rd)

McSkimming Road

Maniototo Rd (at Halls Ford Bridge)

Factory Road at the Ford

Conroys Road from SH8 to Chapman Road

Naseby Link Road

Naseby Gimmerburn Road from SH85 – Fennessy Rod

Old Dunstan Road (gates are locked on the Dunedin Side, CODC will remain unlocked however road is closed)

Strode Road (Earnscleugh) – CLOSED (from Laing to Fraser Road)

Duffy Lane

Patearoa Township Bridge, detour available via Aitken Road

Kokonga Road

Auripo Road (Boundary to Thurlow Rd)

Danseys Pass Road from the Kyeburn River Road intersection to the summit

Scotts Lane (Kyeburn River Rd to Swinburn Back Road)

Brinsdon Rd

* Earnscleugh Road has reopened, however the side roads off it remain closed

In South Otago, roads around Kelso remain closed, with barriers up on Ardmore Rd at Black Gully and Greenvale Rd at Cross Rd.

ida_valley_omakau_2.jpg The Ida Valley in Omakau. Photo: Central Otago District Council/Fulton Hogan

CAMPERS FORCED TO MOVE

Between 150 and 200 holiday-makers were plucked from the Otago Boat Harbour campsite after the Otematata River burst its banks. Some moved their camps to higher ground at the Otematata Domain.

The manager of the Kingston Top Ten Holiday Park, Stacey Edmonds, said it had been raining since Friday, but fell harder yesterday.

She spent an anxious afternoon yesterday watching the rapidly rising stream on the property, which was getting close to its top. While the Park was simultaneously filling up with stranded travellers, many cut off from reaching Queenstown by the closure of State Highway 6.

The camp, on the southern shores of Lake Wakatipu, had a capacity of 160 and filled up almost immediately.

"It has upset some of their bookings, so they're stranded with us until they can get through."

But she said the campers were in good spirits and hunkered down by an open fire.

- By Jared Morgan, ODT Online and RNZ