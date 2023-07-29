You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Supreme house of the year, more than $1 million
Not Schist a Pretty Face, Queenstown
John Gavin Construction
On the site of Queenstown’s original schist quarry is this luxury three-bedroom home that uses the stone once hewed from its land to stunning effect.
New home over $4 million
Art & Soul, St Clair, Dunedin
W. Hamilton Building
This Dunedin home is a piece of art itself. On paper, the three-storey address has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and two spacious living areas.
Steel beams support the home’s many cantilevered sections. Concrete and bespoke steelwork also feature in the internal finishing. Leading off the entry lobby there is a lift and a curved metal staircase that was craned in before the hot roof was completed.
Supreme house of the year, under $1 million
We will rock you, Central Otago
Hunter & Craig Architectural Design & Build
This 189sq m hillside retreat frames and highlights the special features around it, including a glass corner shower that gets up close and personal with the rock.
Tight resource consent requirements dictated the house should not be seen from public spaces and that the natural skyline be preserved. This necessitated significant rock excavation to create a platform for the cedar and metal-clad home, which is just 100mm from vertical rock faces in some places. The floor plan has two sections, each with a bedroom and a bathroom, connected by a long hallway/gallery running between outcrops.
Regional gold builder’s own home
Raw beauty, Lake Hayes
Form Construction
Regional silver $500,000-$750,000
Flight of Fancy, Wanaka
Home Factor
The architectural design and build of the three-bedroom home is all about emulating the world from the point of view of a tui on the wing — soft curves, colours, organic lines and complementing textures.
Every part of this lovely home feels like a journey through a forest — from a tui’s point of view.