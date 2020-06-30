Ice and snow warning for Southern roads

w-frostymorning1.jpg Morning sun hits Eely Point - a popular, sheltered boating and picnicking area near Wanaka on a cold, frosty morning today. Photo: Kerre Waterworth

Drivers are warned to take extreme care on icy roads in parts of the South.

A spokeswoman for the Central Otago District Council says Alexandra is "especially bad" this morning.

Crews have been out gritting and will continue to monitor conditions until daybreak.

Auripo Rd is restricted to 4WD due to flooding.

In the Queenstown Lakes area, there's lots of ice and grit about and road users should take care particularly over the Crown Range, through the Cardrona Valley and the Kawarau Gorge.

Snow showers are forecast for the Crown Range on Tuesday. From 2pm to 6pm, 2cm of snow may settle near the summit of the road, with lesser amounts to 800 metres.

Many of the roads in the district are wet again and the temperatures low, meaning a high chance of ice/black ice.

It's pretty frosty in Wanaka also, with road warnings in place.

Remember to drive to the winter conditions, and reduce speeds accordingly.

SNOW ON WAY

Meanwhile, showers will spread to Dunedin and Clutha on Tuesday afternoon, with snow forecast for 600 metres, lowering to 500 metres in the evening.

Southland and Fiordland will also get showers, but it'll be fine about the Fiords. Snow to 700 metres from the afternoon.

Snow showers have been forecast for alpine roads over the next day, MetService says. The Milford Road (State Highway 94) is open.

Porters Pass (SH73)

Snow showers are expected from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning. From 9pm Tuesday to 9am Wednesday, 4cm to 8cm of snow may settle near the summit of the road, with lesser amounts to 600 metres.

Lewis Pass (SH7)

Some snow showers are expected to affect the road from Tuesday evening through Wednesday. Up 4cm of snow may settle above about 400 metres, mainly east of the summit.

Arthur's Pass (SH73)

Snow showers are likely from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning. From 9pm Tuesday to 9am Wednesday, 1cm to 2cm of snow may settle near the summit of the road, with lesser amounts to 600 metres.

Lindis Pass (SH8)

Snow showers are expected during Tuesday afternoon. From 2pm to 6pm, 1cm or less of snow may settle on the road above 800 metres.