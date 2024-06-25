Just like the Olympics

REPORT & PHOTO: NINA TAPU

Alexis Pritchard takes the Technogym Ride bike for a spin at SIT Velodrome yesterday.

Olympic fever swept over Invercargill yesterday as the Tour de Fern — Sprint for the Fern came to town.

The Sprint for the Fern began in Auckland and went to Tauranga, Wellington, Hamilton and Christchurch. Invercargill is the tour’s last stop.

"The public can get on these Technogym Ride stationary smart bikes, imagine they are in Paris, and they can compete against their mates, and against our Olympians who are going to the Games", Olympian and Commonwealth Games medal-winning boxer Ms Pritchard said.

She stressed it was about celebrating the approaching Olympics, bringing awareness and giving things a go.