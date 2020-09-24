More wild weather on way for South

A "significant weather event" is set to bring more wild winds, heavy rain and snow to the South in coming days.

MetService said a front would approach the country from the Tasman Sea on Saturday, preceded by strong-to-gale northerlies.

It was a "significant severe weather event" that was expected to affect much of the country over the weekend and into early next week, MetService said.

The front was expected to move east over New Zealand over the weekend, bringing heavy rain to some western areas, severe gales for many places, and snow to low levels in parts of the South Island.

Rain could approach warning levels in Fiordland and the Otago and Canterbury headwaters, while winds could be severe in parts of Otago.

On Monday and Tuesday, snow was forecast to low levels in the far south, possibly down to sea level, and heavy falls were possible above 200 metres in Clutha and Southland.

Severe gale southwesterlies were also possible for Clutha and Southland, and the associated cold air was likely to cause stress to livestock.

Many higher roads and passes across the South Island were likely to be affected by the snow.