National promises $140m in transport projects for South

National will spend $140 million on a raft of transport projects across the South if elected.

The party’s transport spokesman Chris Bishop revealed National’s Southern Transport Package at Dunedin’s Railway Station this morning.

Among the projects were roading improvements, bridge upgrades, and investigating both a heavy traffic bypass for Mosgiel and commuter rail between Mosgiel and Dunedin.

Traffic on State Highway 1 between Mosgiel and Balclutha had increased about 13% in the past four years, Mr Bishop said.

Between 2006 and 2015, 12 people were killed and 66 were seriously injured in crashes on that stretch of road.

"National will fund and fast-track work on this stretch of highway, including widening the road and shoulders where possible in high-risk sections, putting in flexible roadside safety barriers to stop drivers running off the road.’’

It would also fund up to $400,000 for a trial and feasibility study into commuter rail from Mosgiel to Dunedin.

Work would also begin immediately to deliver passing lanes and safety improvements on the road between Queenstown and Te Anau. There were 209 crashes on this road between 2012 and 2018.

National Taeiri candidate Liam Kernaghan (from left), transport spokesman Chris Bishop, and Dunedin candidate Michael Woodhouse at a transport announcement this morning. Photo: Craig Baxter

Safety improvements were at the core of National’s southern transport plans, Mr Bishop said.

That included directing the NZ Transport Agency to work with the Southland District Council to put in place a systematic bridge upgrade programme over the next decade, with funding shared between NZTA and the council.

"There are 850 bridges in Southland, with 171 needing replacement within the next 12 years. Little funding has been allocated and planning needs to begin now,” Mr Bishop said.

National would fund and fast-track a replacement of the Beaumont Bridge, which provided an important link over the Clutha River on the road connecting Dunedin with Central Otago and onto Queenstown. The Orari Bridge in Geraldine would also be double-laned and upgraded.

The spending was part of the party’s proposed $31 billion nationwide transport infrastructure plan.

There was also some funding for a cycle and walking trail, with an initial investment of $10m to ensure the Dunedin Tunnels Trail was delivered over the next decade.

National was also committed to delivering the Queenstown NZ Upgrade project announced earlier this year.

"A National Government will increase safety in the Southern region, improve resilience, and increase economic opportunities for locals,” Mr Bishop said.

"I can’t wait to deliver these projects in government. Where Labour talks, National delivers.”