3-D mapping of coast to shed light on erosion

Oamaru. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Oamaru residents will soon have access to high-definition data to help navigate the effects of coastal erosion.

Toitū Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand (Linz) will collect LiDAR data along the Oamaru coastline as part of its 3-D Coastal Mapping Programme.

LiDAR stands for "light detection and ranging" technology and determines the shape of the coast and shallow sea floor below to build a 3-D picture of the Earth's surface.

The mapping is scheduled to take place in Oamaru next month, Linz 3-D Coastal Mapping Programme lead Stuart Caie said.

"Mapping will take about a week; however, the length of time is weather-dependent.

"Calm, clear water is best for this type of data capture, so our crew will rely on good weather to complete mapping."

The mapping is done by plane and Mr Caie did not anticipate any interruptions to residents.

"There are no road closures planned as part of this mapping work.

"Planes will be flying at 1600ft [500m] above the ground to capture the data in detail, so people may notice the plane in the area as it tracks back and forth up the coast."

Being an island nation, New Zealand was exposed to climate events and natural hazards, such as tsunamis, he said.

"These will impact valuable infrastructure, environmental and cultural assets close to the sea, as well as coastal biodiversity.

"Coastal mapping data is used by scientists and environmental planners to better understand how the country may be impacted and help keep communities and infrastructure safe, as well as protect ocean biodiversity through improved habitat mapping."

The data could be used by the Waitaki District Council given the effects of coastal erosion, council infrastructure manager Joshua Rendall said.

The data will be made freely available on the Linz Data Service website and Basemaps service.