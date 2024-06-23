Ballot system launched for fishery

Anglers try their luck fishing the Upper Ōhau River during the spring season last year. PHOTO: CREDIT: RHYS ADAMS/FISH & GAME

A new ballot system, which has been added to control angler numbers on the Ōhau River, is now open to those wanting to enter a "lottery" draw.

Central South Island Fish & Game (CSI) has established the ballot system (lottery) in response to rapid growth in the number of anglers fishing on the Ōhau River between lakes Ōhau and Ruataniwha.

Fish & Game officer Rhys Adams said controlling angler numbers on the Ōhau River in order to help to maintain its high-country fishery aesthetics during the popular September and October controlled period, also known as the "spring season", was important.

Since the reinstatement of the Ōhau River, after the Ōhau hydro scheme work was completed, and the reinstatement of the fishery, with trout returning naturally to the river once water was returned to it, had allowed the once renowned river to again become a world-class fishery.

"Lots of big fish get caught in this river — that is the drawcard," Mr Adams said.

The spring season is considered a one-of-a-kind high-country trophy trout fishery, opening two months earlier than nearby high-country river fisheries, thereby allowing anglers to access the later part of the rainbow trout spawning run.

"Technically it is what you call a controlled priority, so you can’t just go fishing.

"Only those with a controlled period licence can fish," he said.

CSI Fish & Game research has revealed that all brown trout and two-thirds of rainbow trout spawning is completed by September, so spawning during September and October was unlikely to add appreciably to annual production.

"The 2023 spring season was something special," Mr Adams said.

"Our monitoring revealed about one in three trout caught were ‘trophy’ size — 4.5kg or more."

The ballot is open for entries until 5pm on July 15

The ballot will be drawn on July 17.

Mr Adams said winning a controlled period licence in the ballot draw allowed an angler to fish for a specified two-day period.

The ballot is free to enter but is restricted to anglers holding a valid whole-season sports fishing licence.

Anglers who missed out could fish the river in the open season, starting on November 4, or they could fish in the Ōhau canals any time, Mr Adams said.