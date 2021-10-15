Friday, 15 October 2021

Bartender accused of rape enters no plea

    An Oamaru bartender entered no plea when he appeared in court this week on charges of raping and indecently assaulting a female under 16.

    Michael John Morunga (32) appeared in the Oamaru District Court in relation to an incident which was alleged to have taken place on August 11.

    He also faces a charge of receiving a stolen Wood King 35-tonne log splitter, valued at $3000, between June 14 and July13.

    Morunga was remanded on bail to reappear in court on November 3, with conditions to not associate with the complainant, not to visit the complainant’s school and not to be in the presence of any person under 17, unless supervised by an adult.

