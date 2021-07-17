Building gone, new work to begin

Contractors prepare the site of the former Macallan House in Thames St for a new retail/office development. PHOTO: REBECCA RYAN

Demolition of Macallan House is complete and construction of a new building is about to begin.

In 2019, after a legal dispute with the Waitaki District Council over retaining the upper-storey facade, Christopher Paul won the right to demolish the long-vacant Macallan House in Oamaru’s lower Thames St and build a two-storey office/retail development in its place.

Mr Paul said the 1881 building, which he had owned for about 12 years, required major earthquake strengthening.

The original facade of the lower level had been altered in 1966 to accommodate a new office space.

He had worked on concepts for strengthening the building while retaining the original upper-storey Oamaru stone facade, but it would have cost more than a new build and was "just not practical", he said.

"There was no way of keeping it.

Concept plans for the new development in Oamaru’s Thames St. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

"And the hassle we had to go through was unbelievable."

Demolition began last year, and Mr Paul hoped the new build would be completed by July next year.

At present, concrete piles were being driven into the ground — some as deep as 6.5m; once the pile work was completed in about three weeks’ time, the new build would begin.

The two-storey building would be open-plan, with a walkway from Medway St to Thames St, and while Oamaru stone would not be used, it would have a similar look and be "fitting" with the rest of the street, he said.

"Hopefully it will make a nice change to the street."

The ground level would be well suited for a retail space, and he expected the second story would be used as offices.

No tenants had been confirmed, but he was optimistic there would be good interest.

Mr Paul first discussed developments for the site about seven years ago, but there had been "a few holdups" along the way.

"It’s not [a project] for the faint-hearted. I think our original cost has doubled since then," he said.

He was looking forward to getting the build started — and finished.

"There’s a lot more to it than I ever envisaged," he said.

"[I’m] really looking forward to getting it over and done with."

Lower Thames St would be partly blocked at times during construction.

rebecca.ryan@odt.co.nz