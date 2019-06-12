Burglaries concern for police and patrol

Blair Wilkinson

The Waitaki Community Patrol has joined police in expressing concerns about the number of burglaries reported in Oamaru over the past fortnight.

An attempt to break into a locked unit at a Trent St address, between May 28 and June 8, is the latest in a string of burglaries or attempted burglaries reported to police since late May.

The mostly recently reported incident brings the number to nine.

Properties targeted include three churches, residential properties, a community hall and construction sites.

Sergeant Blair Wilkinson, of Oamaru, said police had not ruled out the possibility the burglaries were linked and inquiries were continuing.

He said police remained concerned about the spike in reported incidents, a sentiment shared by Waitaki Community Patrol chairman Brian Dark.

Members of the volunteer group assist police and patrols the town's streets several nights a week.

Mr Dark said the patrol's members had been informed of the recent activity.

''It's just part of our normal patrol, but we are probably a little bit more vigilant.

''We are quite concerned and as the patrol, we can help the police to do something about it.''

Overnight on June 4, St Paul's Church in Coquet St was targeted, after a church building at St Patrick's Basilica in Reed St was forcibly entered on the evening of May 29 or early on May 30.

Between June 1 and June 4 entry was gained to the Orwell St Church through a back window.

It was not believed anything was taken from the churches.

On June 4 a clothes drier was stolen from the Brydone Hotel, and locks were forced at a commercial property in Ouse St and several tools and a quantity of fuel stolen.

On May 30 an unlocked laundry room at a Trent St was entered and alcohol taken, and between May 31 and June 3 an office was entered at the Drill Hall in Itchen St and cash stolen.

It was also reported several tools had been stolen from a construction site in Orwell St that weekend.

•Two people were arrested following a police pursuit around the streets of north Oamaru, after a vehicle failed to stop for police in Taward St about 1am on Sunday.

Police used road spikes to stop the vehicle at short time later in Sandringham St.

A 29-year-old Timaru man, the driver of the vehicle, was arrested and charged with possession of utensils for smoking methamphetamine, failing to stop for red and blue flashing lights, driving while disqualified and resisting police.

The man appeared in the Timaru District Court on Monday and was remanded in custody to appear in the Dunedin District Court on June 14.

A 17-year-old Balclutha woman, believed to be a passenger in the vehicle, was also arrested and charged with obstruction.

