Cattle likely source of E.coli in Waitaki aquifer

Elevated E. coli levels have once again been detected in a bore feeding from the Lower Waitaki Aquifer, the Otago Regional Council has confirmed this afternoon.

Faecal source tracking from water quality testing on 18 October showed the presence of a cow marker, which indicated the most likely source of the E. coli was cattle.

Results showed an elevated E. coli level measured at 41 MPN/100 ml. The recommended level for safe drinking water is less than 1 MPN/100 ml.

Otago Regional Council director of science, hazards and engineering, Dr Gavin Palmer said additional testing was being carried out on nearby bores to see if the source of the contamination was able to be identified.

The same bore tested positive in September, when an E. coli level of 63 MPN/100 ml was recorded.