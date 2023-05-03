CCTV to be installed in town after recent vandalism

Photo: Craig Baxter

The process has started to get CCTV equipment installed in Palmerston in reaction to what has been called mindless vandalism in the town.

Waihemo Community Board chairwoman Heather McGregor said residents had been upset about recent events in the town and moves had been made to get CCTV installed.

Mid last month, the old railway station in the town centre, which used to house a cafe, was badly vandalised, every window in the building being smashed.

Mrs McGregor said there had also been some damage to a second-hand shop and the town hall and it was disappointing to see such vandalism happening in the town.

The Christmas tree which stood near the railway station late last year was also vandalised.

The board was working with the Waitaki District Council and Stronger Waitaki, Mrs McGregor said.

Stronger Waitaki is a whole-of-community project with a focus on community building, including safety, community health, wellbeing and development.

There were criteria to qualify for getting CCTV and Palmerston qualified, Mrs McGregor said.

"It is disappointing that people have nothing better to do with their time than do these sort of things."

The cost and time involved to get the cameras up and working were yet to be finalised.

The offenders who broke the windows in the railway station and other buildings had been spoken to by police but no-one had been charged, Mrs McGregor said.