On cloud nine for best show

That Bloody Woman musical has won seven Otago Southland Theatre Awards, including for best overall production. Leading ladies (front, from left) Susanna Elliffe, Krissy McGeown, who played Kate Sheppard, and Jenna Madden are seen here with the rest of the team before the musical was performed at the Oamaru Opera House last September. PHOTO: ARROW KOEHLER

That Bloody Woman has come out on top.

The Musical Theatre Oamaru (MTO) production was the star of the Otago Southland Theatre Awards (Ostas) held in Oamaru recently.

More than 240 people attended the annual event, which recognises the best productions in the southernmost branch of Musical Theatre New Zealand.

The show won the award for best overall production, beating another MTO musical, School of Rock.

That Bloody Woman, based on the life of Kate Sheppard, was nominated for 10 other awards.

It also won best lighting and visual augmentation and crew members Andrew Potvin won best direction, Alan Rakiraki won best musical direction, and Krissy McGeown won best leading female in a musical for her portrayal of Kate Sheppard.

MTO president Melissa Yockney said the crew were "still on cloud nine".

The pair of productions were the first major shows MTO had put on for five years and it took "a lot of hard work".

Taieri Musical had had a very strong year and she did not expect That Bloody Woman to win best overall production.

"Luckily, I had written out a speech just in case."

School of Rock was nominated for seven awards and while it was disappointing it did not win anything, it highlighted the calibre of productions in Otago and Southland.

"We punch well above our weight."

Many of the Bloody Woman cast would be on stage next Saturday to perform a selection of Broadway classics.