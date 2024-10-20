Colony gets sustainable tourism award

Little blue penguins (kororā) in front of the viewing platform at the Oamaru Blue Penguin Colony. PHOTO: CHLOE LODGE

A cornerstone of Waitaki’s identity, the Oamaru Blue Penguin Colony has been awarded gold for sustainable tourism.

The attraction has attained a Qualmark Gold award for bridging the gap between sustainability, conservation and ethical tourism.

The award recognises the best sustainable tourism businesses in New Zealand who deliver exceptional customer experiences.

The colony is home to 500 to 600 little blue penguins (kororā).

Each year about 70,000 people visit the colony to see the penguins in their natural environment, nesting or returning from their day fishing at sea.

Since 1992 it has made significant efforts to protect kororā while undertaking research to learn more about them.

Their efforts have resulted in numbers growing from 30 breeding pairs in the early ’90s to over 200.

Colony environmental manager, in a statement, Dr Philippa Agnew said she "couldn’t be happier" to their hard work "and game-changing research" recognised.

"We strive to do our very best for both the penguins and our customers and it’s great to have this recognised."

Qualmark’s sustainable tourism criteria align with the colony’s focus on delivering great customer experience, being dedicated to conservation, and fostering strong community collaboration and spirit.

Dr Agnew said sustainability meant much more than reducing waste or power consumption.

"For us, sustainability means actively working to protect and enhance the population of kororā.

"We have had a monitoring programme in place for 30 years and a research programme for 15 of them.

"For the last few years we have been working towards reducing our carbon emissions."

Tourism Waitaki consumer and trade marketing manager Jade Harvey said the award was "deserved".

She hoped the Qualmark Gold status would encourage more international visitors to Oamaru.

"For years, visitors have been captivated by the little blue penguins as they return home from the sea.

"[The colony] has played an important role in protecting kororā and helping the population reach much healthier levels."

Each visit to the Oamaru colony directly contributed to the team’s research and conservation, which was vital in protecting kororā, as well as other species like the critically endangered hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin).