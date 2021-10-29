Community board member farewelled as resignation formalised

After taking extended leave from his role on the Ahuriri Community Board, Peter Ellis has formally resigned.

Mr Ellis signalled his intention to resign in December last year, but after discussions with Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher and then Waitaki District Council chief executive Fergus Power, he applied for and was granted extended leave to avoid triggering a by-election.

The community board has already had two by-elections this triennium. The first, when Mr Ellis was elected at the end of 2019, was triggered to fill a position not filled at the local body elections in October that year. That by-election cost $3590.

A second — costing $13,833 — was held in September last year, following June Slee’s resignation. Steve Dalley was elected.

Mr Ellis has moved away from Waitaki, and has been on leave, without pay, since May.

His resignation took effect from October 20.

Because he resigned within the 12-month period before the election, the community board can decide whether it wants to co-opt someone or leave the vacancy through to the election next year.

Chairwoman Vicky Munro has expressed interest in co-opting a member of the public for the remainder of this triennium and a report will be in the board’s agenda for consideration at its next meeting on November 8.

Cr Ross McRobie, of the Ahuriri ward, and Mr Kircher thanked Mr Ellis for his contribution on the board and in other roles in the district over the years.

"Mr Ellis has been part of the Oamaru community for a long time, he’d moved to Kurow and was very involved in that community, particularly around the museum and information centre," Mr Kircher said.

"He became a community board member, unfortunately not for a long time, but he made his contribution ... and I certainly want to acknowledge the work that he did for the Ahuriri ward."

Cr McRobie expressed his support for someone from the Duntroon-Kurow area to be co-opted on to the board for the remainder of the term.

At an additional council meeting yesterday, councillors also approved Waihemo Community Board member Casey Linklater’s application for extended leave to April 1 next year.

Ms Linklater is taking maternity leave, and has told the council she would like to return to her position in the new year.

Cr Jim Thomson, of the Waihemo ward, supported Ms Linklater’s application and looked forward to welcoming her back to the board next year.

