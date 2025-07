Emergency services at the scene this morning. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

Emergency services have been called to a crash by the Maheno Cemetery in North Otago.

A helicopter, two fire appliances, an ambulance and police car were at the scene in Curry Rd, near Oamaru, this morning.

The Otago Daily Times understands there has been a collision between a car and motorbike.

Details of the crash have yet to be confirmed.