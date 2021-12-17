Friday, 17 December 2021

Crash in North Otago paddock

    By Rebecca Ryan
    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    The crash happened in Airedale Rd near Weston late this afternoon. PHOTO: RUBY HEYWARD
    The crash happened in Airedale Rd near Weston late this afternoon. PHOTO: RUBY HEYWARD
    One person has been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital after a car rolled in North Otago.

    Emergency services were called to Airedale Rd near Weston about 4.45pm today after a vehicle rolled into a paddock.

    A St John spokeswoman confirmed that one person had been flown by rescue helicopter to Dunedin in a serious condition.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said no-one was trapped in the vehicle, but crews from Weston and Oamaru assisted police and St John at the scene.

    No further details were immediately available.

     

     

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    drivesouth-pow-lux_0.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter