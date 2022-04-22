Cyclist hit by car in Oamaru

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A cyclist has been hit by a car in Oamaru this morning.
Emergency services were called to the scene in Thames St at 9.39am.
A police spokeswoman said it appeared a cyclist had been hit by a car.
There were no further details available, she said.
A reporter at the scene said there was a person on the ground, being looked after by members of the public, before a St John ambulance arrived.
A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance responded to the scene and assessed one patient in a moderate condition.
They were taken to Oamaru Hospital.
The road was blocked for a short time and traffic was being redirected by the public.
The road is now clear.