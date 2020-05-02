Digital push for tourism

Boosting domestic tourism through digital means is the focus of a new Tourism Waitaki marketing campaign.

The Waitaki District Council-controlled organisation unveiled its digital-based ‘‘We Are Missing You’' campaign to council staff and tourism organisation this week.

General manager Margaret Munro said the aim was to grow Waitaki's domestic tourism market, which accounted for more than two-thirds of the district's total annual visitor spend.

"We know from estimated spend data in the Waitaki District that the domestic spend (68%) far outweighed that of international (32%), so this campaign is aimed at bringing those domestic visitors back."

Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment statistics showed for the year ending January domestic and international visitors to Waitaki spent a combined $192million, up 4% on the same period last year.

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher also backed the campaign.

"With around 75% of our previous visitor market consisting of New Zealanders, we have a strong base on which to grow domestic tourism."

