District council looking at waste collection options

The Waitaki District Council is looking at two different options for its own kerbside waste collection service.

At present the only services are offered by private companies, but last week the council agreed to go ahead with a business case covering a council-run operation.

It follows a Ministry for the Environment plan to make kerbside recycling services mandatory in towns of 1000 or more by 2027.

The council agreed to look at two different options, one with a high circular economy and a low one.

In a circular economy materials are reused, resulting in less waste. The higher the circular economy, the less waste.

The low proposal is cheaper at about $900,000 and would cover only Oamaru and Palmerston.

It would provide a weekly 23-litre food-scrap bins, a fortnightly 140-litre wheelie bin for mixed recycling and a glass crate.

The high option would cost just under $3million and cover Oamaru, Palmerston, Moeraki, Hampden Herbert, Kakanui, Maheno, Duntroon, Kurow, Otematata and Omarama.

That choice would have a kitchen caddy for compost with liners, a 140-litre food and organics bin for weekly collection and a fortnightly 140-litre recycling wheeling bin, glass crate and 140-litre rubbish bin.

The low option covers the minimum standard required if the mandate becomes law.

A council spokesman said it took the opportunity to fund the business case now while there was ministry funding available, rather than having to potentially fully fund one later.

Half of the business case will be funded by the ministry.

The remainder will be paid with the council’s waste levy rebate, a quarterly payment from the ministry that must be used on waste minimisation initiatives.