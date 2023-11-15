Drink-drive funeral mourner almost seven times limit: police

An Oamaru woman caught driving allegedly at almost seven times the legal alcohol limit told police she had been drinking wine at a funeral.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to a Perth St address in Oamaru at 2pm on November 10.

They had received complaints that a vehicle was crossing the centre line.

Police tracked the vehicle to Greta St where it was stopped in the middle of the road before being parked in a driveway.

Police spoke to the driver, a 57-year-old woman, who showed signs of intoxication.

Snr Sgt Bond said she admitted to drinking wine at a nearby funeral.

The woman recorded a breath alcohol content of 1680mcg, nearly seven times the legal limit of 250mcg.

Her licence was suspended for 28 days and police were awaiting blood results before a charging decision was made, Snr Sgt Bond said.

