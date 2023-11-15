Wednesday, 15 November 2023

Drink-drive funeral mourner almost seven times limit: police

    By Tim Scott
    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    An Oamaru woman caught driving allegedly at almost seven times the legal alcohol limit told police she had been drinking wine at a funeral.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to a Perth St address in Oamaru at 2pm on November 10.

    They had received complaints that a vehicle was crossing the centre line.

    Police tracked the vehicle to Greta St where it was stopped in the middle of the road before being parked in a driveway.

    Police spoke to the driver, a 57-year-old woman, who showed signs of intoxication.

    Snr Sgt Bond said she admitted to drinking wine at a nearby funeral.

    The woman recorded a breath alcohol content of 1680mcg, nearly seven times the legal limit of 250mcg.

    Her licence was suspended for 28 days and police were awaiting blood results before a charging decision was made, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    tim.scott@odt.co.nz

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter