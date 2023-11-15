Drink-drive funeral mourner almost seven times limit: police

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
An Oamaru woman caught driving allegedly at almost seven times the legal alcohol limit told police she had been drinking wine at a funeral.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to a Perth St address in Oamaru at 2pm on November 10.
They had received complaints that a vehicle was crossing the centre line.
Police tracked the vehicle to Greta St where it was stopped in the middle of the road before being parked in a driveway.
Police spoke to the driver, a 57-year-old woman, who showed signs of intoxication.
Snr Sgt Bond said she admitted to drinking wine at a nearby funeral.
The woman recorded a breath alcohol content of 1680mcg, nearly seven times the legal limit of 250mcg.
Her licence was suspended for 28 days and police were awaiting blood results before a charging decision was made, Snr Sgt Bond said.