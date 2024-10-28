Firing up despite the rain

REPORT & PHOTO: NIC DUFF

Vintage cars line up to be registered for the Vintage Car Club of New Zealand National Commercial Rally in Oamaru at the weekend.

Wet weather could not keep 60 petrolheads from taking their pride and joys for a spin.

Thirty cars and trucks came from all over New Zealand to take part in the two-day event.

Vehicles had to be at least 30 years old to enter.

The entrants were greeted with a downpour on Saturday for their first run, departing Scott’s Brewery and making their way through to Duntroon.

Despite the inclement weather, they were still able to complete the full agenda, organising committee chairman Gordon Hay said.

On Saturday night, the Brydone Hotel hosted all the participants for a dinner.

Billy Hohepa was the guest speaker while Waitaki district councillor Jim Hopkins was the MC.

Mr Hohepa has an interest in vintage trucks and hosts The Billy Ho Show on YouTube.

Yesterday, the entrants went on another run, this time out to Parkside Quarries.

The event wrapped up last night with a prizegiving at the Brydone.