Flames engulf house in Oamaru

    By Mike Houlahan
    An Oamaru house was severely damaged by fire early this morning.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand was called to the Clyde St address at 6.17am, and the building was well ablaze when they arrived, a spokeswoman said.

    No-one was home at the time of the fire.

    ‘‘Two appliances responded from Oamaru, and we have a fire investigator there at the moment.’’

    Smoke billowed from the blaze as flames crept out from several windows and doors.

    It has been busy morning for Fenz in the south, which has also dealt with a vegetation fire in the Dunedin suburb of Helensburgh, and a roof fire in Queenstown. 

