Fruitful endeavour

The Lions Club members delivered boxes of citrus fruit to the Oamaru Churches Foodbank, Weston Community Church, Oamaru Pacific Island Community Group, Salvation Army and Waitaki Multicultural Council to distribute to those in need in the community. Oamaru Lions Club secretary Dick Cottier said the boxes were sent to Oamaru from Kaitaia as part of a North Island Lions Club initiative. Oamaru was one of 12 Lions Clubs around the South Island to receive a shipment to distribute to those in need.