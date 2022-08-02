Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Fruitful endeavour

    By Rebecca Ryan
    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    REPORT & PHOTO: REBECCA RYAN
    Sorting through 17 boxes of grapefruit, lemons, oranges and limes at Mainfreight’s Oamaru depot yesterday are Oamaru Lions Club members (from left) Klaus Steiner, Freeman Willetts, Lewis Gillies, Derek Atkinson, Peter Bond, Dick Cottier and Noel Williamson.

    The Lions Club members delivered boxes of citrus fruit to the Oamaru Churches Foodbank, Weston Community Church, Oamaru Pacific Island Community Group, Salvation Army and Waitaki Multicultural Council to distribute to those in need in the community. Oamaru Lions Club secretary Dick Cottier said the boxes were sent to Oamaru from Kaitaia as part of a North Island Lions Club initiative. Oamaru was one of 12 Lions Clubs around the South Island to receive a shipment to distribute to those in need. 

     

     

