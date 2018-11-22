Gaping hole opens up near Oamaru

Grove Ave is flooded early this morning. Photo: Damien McNamara/Altitude

Fire crews discovered a gaping hole in a Weston street as they pumped flood water threatening homes into the early hours this morning.

Weston Volunteer Fire Brigade chief fire officer Bevan Koppert said about 11.30pm crews were called to a flooded unoccupied newly built house in Grove Ave by concerned neighbours.

They later "accidentally" discovered the large hole in nearby Westview Rd when they went to investigate the cause of the flooding.

"Two houses were being threatened," Mr Koppert said.

"We put in two portable pumps and pumped for four to five hours to keep the water out of the second house.

A culvert appears to have collapsed in Westview Rd, Weston, causing flooding and creating a hole in the road early this morning. Photo: Damien McNamara/Altitude

"Somebody just went up there to check to see how the water was getting away and then they realised the side of the culvert had gone.

"They went to check if the water was coming out of the culvert, it seemed to be building up too quick . . . and that's when they found the culvert had collapsed . . . or whatever it did."

About eight firefighters, including the Waitaki Rural Fire Force who joined the effort later, pumped water until the rain stopped.

Waitaki District Council assets group manager Neil Jorgensen said he could not yet say whether the culvert had become blocked or partially collapsed.

A culvert appears to have collapsed in Westview Rd, Weston, creating a hole in the road. Photo: Hamish MacLean

He said a similar issue caused a flood in the area in 2012 when the top of the culvert collapsed.

He could not say at this point when the road would re-open.

Mr Jorgensen praised the "great" work of the fire crews.

The Weston Volunteer Fire Brigade had responded to about seven call outs since the rain began, including a flooded section this morning about 10.45am, Mr Koppert said.