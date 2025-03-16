Geopark trust elects new leaders

Newly elected Waitaki Whitestone Geopark Trust chairman Mauriri Kimura-McGlinchey.

Newly elected Waitaki Whitestone Geopark Trust deputy chairwoman Christina Hulbe.

The Waitaki Whitestone Geopark Trust is under new leadership.

Following recent trust elections, Mauriri Kimura-McGlinchey and Christine Hulbe were elected as chair and deputy chair of the trust, respectively.

Mr Kimura-McGlinchey has been a trustee since 2022 and is the Te Runanga o Moeraki representative.

He has a deep connection.

"My father, Trevor McGlinchey, and our marae upoko, David Higgins, both served on the board before me, ensuring that our cultural narratives were recognised and upheld.

"Stepping forward as chair was about honouring that legacy while guiding the next stage of the geopark’s journey."

The future for the geopark was bright, he said.

"The geopark has a strong foundation, rich cultural and geological significance, and a dedicated team working to see it succeed.

"There are challenges, but there’s also growing recognition of its value. With continued support and the right partnerships, the geopark has a promising future as a taonga for both our community and visitors."

One challenge would be securing long-term funding to support conservation and education and to allow it to capitalise on further economic opportunities, he said.

"Expanding educational resources, interactive experiences and sustainable tourism initiatives will ensure responsible promotion while preserving the site’s integrity. A focus on eco-tourism, digital storytelling and strong governance will support long-term success."

Other challenges included climate change, coastal erosion and natural hazards.

It was crucial the geopark maintained its Unesco status after much hard work to secure that accreditation, he said.

"While reaching this milestone was a major achievement, the geopark’s journey is ongoing.

"Strengthening the role of mana whenua perspectives and ensuring local communities are engaged will be central to this process."

Updating signage and addressing accessibility at the various sites were also priorities.

Many sites in the geopark were wāhi tūpuna (sites of significance to iwi), carrying deep ancestral significance, Mr Kimura-McGlinchey said.

"The geopark is a platform to share, protect and enhance these taonga for future generations."

Prof Hulbe is a glaciologist by trade and joined the trust late last year as "real believer" in the geopark.

She said connecting people to the land was especially important in the face of climate change.

Waitakians might be passionate about the park but the next step was to attract outside visitors, Prof Hulbe said.

"The reason it exists is because people believed in the idea.

"The important thing now is to increase that visibility outside of the region, to help it become more of a destination."

At its heart was storytelling: "You’re not driving through the entrance and seeing some stuff — it’s about all these connections and it’s about the people and the places," she said.