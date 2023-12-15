Grass fire threatens pine plantation

Fire crews have brought a vegetation blaze which was threatening forestry in North Otago under control.

About 200 square metres of grass and trees were on fire and threatened a nearby pine plantation, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

Fenz responded to a call just before 2pm and sent five fire trucks from Kurow, Duntroon and Otememata to the scene.

Two helicopters were requested but were stood down as the weather changed, allowing the crews on the ground to get it under control quickly.