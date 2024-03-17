Hall of Fame induction thrills trainer

Phil Williamson and his wife Bev at the Network Waitaki Sports Awards earlier this week. PHOTO: DAVE BOYLE

The general rule for being inducted into the Waitaki Sports Hall of Fame is that you have to be retired for five years to be considered.

An exception was made for one of this year’s inductees as the committee was unsure if he would ever retire.

Horse trainer Phil Williamson is New Zealand's most successful trotting trainer, with 741 wins to his name, and is now a member of the hall of fame.

His induction, for a career full of accomplishments, was "right up there" with his highlights as a trainer and driver, he said.

"I had a wee glance [at hall of fame members on display at the Waitaki Community Recreation Centre] as I walked in and saw some of the legends of North Otago up there, and to be up there and join is certainly an honour."

Reflecting on his storied career, he said it had been "a good ride".

"Every time that we head offshore, over to Australia, and win a race I always think ‘a little fella from Oamaru is doing all right."’

He did not do it alone, either.

Williamson has been greatly supported by his wife, Bev, and also has three sons, Matthew, Nathan and Brad, who have followed in their father’s footsteps in harness racing.

Between the four of them, they have driven more than 3000 winners.

His induction was "a family award", Williamson said.

"I’m proud of it. I’m proud of a family behind me and my wife, especially, that has helped me to achieve this.

"Bev deserves a fair bit of the credit because you’ve got to have someone steering the ship."

Williamson got his start as an apprentice jockey for Bob Beck in Riverton when he was just a teenager.

He made the decision to leave school after two years at South Otago High School.

"I was to go back on the Monday for my third year and just by coincidence [he] called in and happened to be talking to mum and dad.

"He said ‘Phil’s not very tall. I could get him a job as an apprentice jockey’. He looked at me and I said ‘I’m keen’. [Between going] back to school or apprentice jockey, I said ‘I’ll go ride horses’.

"I had to get the OK from mum and she was thinking it wasn’t a very good profession to be in, but she ended up saying I could do it."

While a career as a jockey was not to be, Williamson began training horses when he moved to Oamaru, although he was hesitant at first.

"I couldn’t give up my job and train horses. There was no money in it because you’ve got to start at the bottom.

"Bev said ‘why don’t you get a licence to train half a dozen?’ so we started with one."

That one horse, Role Model, went on to win 18 races and Williamson’s career as a trainer took off.

"Seven hundred-odd [wins] is quite a few but it all starts with one.

"Once you get one good horse, you seem to be like a magnet to a good horse."

To this day, Williamson has horses racing "every week, pretty much".

The selection committee was correct in its assumption that he plans to carry on as long as he can.

"I’ve just gone past retirement age but I won’t be retiring any day soon."