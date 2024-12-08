Highlanders visit nine schools

Highlanders new recruit TK Howden passes the ball during a game of touch with Oamaru intermediate School students yesterday. PHOTOS: NIC DUFF

It may be summer, but rugby was on the brain for Waitaki school pupils last week.

Highlanders players visited nine schools in the district on Friday.

Jona Nareki joined a game of basketball with the students.

In groups of three, they visited Oamaru Intermediate, Weston, Ardgowan, Pembroke, St Joseph’s Catholic, Fenwick, Maheno, Kakanui, and Hampden schools.

Jona Nareki, TK Howden and Will Stodart went to Oamaru Intermediate and presented students with weekly awards at their assembly.

Will Stodart hands out flags to the students.

They then joined the students outside to give out flags, sign autographs and play games.

Jack Taylor, Nikora Broughton and Sefo Kautai were at Pembroke and Ardgowan; Hugh Renton, Timoci Tavatavanawai and Veveni Lasaqa called at St Joseph’s and Fenwick; Henry Bell, Daniel Lienert-Brown and Michael Manson took in Maheno, Kakanui and Hampden.