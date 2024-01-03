Highway crash injures four

Four people were injured, two seriously, after a crash on State Highway 83 near Omarama yesterday afternoon.

Police were called to Omarama-Otematata Rd (SH83) about 12.35pm after two vehicles, one of which was towing a caravan, collided.

Two people were in a serious condition and two were in a moderate condition, police said.

A police spokesman said six people were involved in the crash.

The serious crash unit was advised of the incident and staff members were present at the scene.

The crash closed the road between Lake View Rd and Omarama until about 5.30pm when one lane was opened with stop-go traffic management in place.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said Fenz had sent two units from Otematata and Omarama and they extricated two people from one of the crashed vehicles.

Crews remained to help Hato Hone St John and police.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz