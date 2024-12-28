Hollywood production to impact traffic, bus services

Oamaru and Dunedin face road closures in the new year as Hollywood comes to town.

The Waitaki District Council advised this week of changes to roads and bus stop locations.

The Dunedin City Council has also advised various streets near the city centre will also be blocked off for a period.

The mini-series East of Eden is being produced in the new year with shooting in North Otago and Central Otago. The series is also being shot in Auckland.

The Netflix series, which stars A-lister Florence Pugh (Little Women, Oppenheimer), is based on the 1952 John Steinbeck novel. A release date has not been announced.

In Oamaru, a new subdivision of tents has sprung up behind Harbour St, which is a set for the production. It will be taken down over the new year holiday period, the district council said in a statement.

Some sets will have a 24-hour security presence.

There will be alternate bus stops in some parts of the town from January 9 to January 20, including a different route for bus companies to use to access the Oamaru Harbour and Oamaru Blue Penguin Colony during filming.

The Itchen St public toilets will remain open during filming. However the Oamaru Farmers Market will not be held on January 12.

In a statement, the council said there would be intermittent road closures during this period, but the production team would endeavour to maintain pedestrian access to the heritage precinct when and wherever possible.

In Dunedin, the city council advertised a string of road closures scheduled for next month.

Many streets are affected, with parts of Princes St, Dowling St, Burlington St, Castle St, and Vogel St among those set to be closed from 1am to 6pm on four Sundays in a row, starting from January 12.

East of Eden is about two American families, the Trasks and the Hamiltons, and their interwoven stories. — APL