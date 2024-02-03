Interest shown in Japanese culture

Children were able to test their skills in calligraphy at the Japanese cultural morning last Friday. PHOTO: ARROW KOEHLER

Kimono, origami and calligraphy were on display last week to increase understanding of the town’s growing Japanese population.

The Oamaru Public Library hosted a Japanese cultural morning, led by Miki Shimpo, Hanae Takeuchi and youth librarian Fiona Kerr.

The gathering of about 30 people was organised in light of a recent doubling in size of Oamaru’s small Japanese community.

During the past year it has grown from about five families to more than 10.

Ms Takeuchi said she wanted to introduce the culture to increase acceptance and understanding.

"It’s better for them if the community know the Japanese culture and Japanese things," she said.

Those leading the cultural session read stories, sang songs, taught origami, demonstrated calligraphy and wore traditional kimono and yukata (summer kimono).

Ms Takeuchi was surprised how many adults attended the Japanese morning and wanted to learn about the culture.

Ms Kerr said culture activities aimed to support and share the diversity of the region.

"It’s a multicultural community."

It was also "more meaningful" when that information came from others in the community, she said.

Ms Shimpo, a facilitator at Weston Playcentre, hoped the morning would encourage children to be accepting of different languages and cultures.

"It was nice to contribute to the Oamaru community and share Japanese culture.

"It’s nice to know our culture for our children and Oamaru people, too."