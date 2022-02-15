Interim WDHS head becomes permanent

Keith Marshall

After serving as the interim chief executive of Waitaki District Health Services for the past two months, Keith Marshall has been appointed to the role in a permanent capacity.

Mr Marshall started as interim chief executive on December 13, after former chief executive Phil Jamieson resigned. He had previously served as a governance adviser to the Waitaki District Health Services board, and was an Observatory Village Trust trustee.

While serving as chief executive on an interim basis, the discussion evolved around a permanent appointment, and Mr Marshall was offered the role. His mother lives in Oamaru, and he and his partner had been considering a move to the North Otago town for some time.

Now he had accepted the permanent position, they would make the move from Nelson and were house hunting.

He was looking forward to working with Waitaki District Health Services staff and the wider community, and getting a better understanding of the district’s health services.

"The first thing is getting a feel for which way is up, really, and get a lot of input from a whole pile of people," he said.

"Getting a feel for what’s here, and how it all fits together, is kind of my first priority, and keeping a weather eye on what’s happening around the health reforms as they unfold."

But that was all secondary to navigating the unfolding Omicron outbreak.

"First and foremost, you know, it’s about safety for not only staff, but community as well. So that’s kind of the number one priority ... that’s the one that’s right in front of us.

It was the challenges that lay ahead that attracted him to the role.

"If any time was a good time to be coming here, now’s that time."

Mr Marshall got his introduction to the health sector in 1989, when he started working for the Wellington Area Health Board. He went on to run Masterton Hospital, and undertook a review of blood services in New Zealand.

He has also worked in local government, serving as chief executive of both Nelson and Hamilton City Councils. He also participated in the New Zealand-China Free Trade Agreement negotiations.

Waitaki District Health Services board chairwoman Helen Algar was delighted Mr Marshall had accepted the permanent role.

-- rebecca.ryan@odt.co.nz