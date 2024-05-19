Kazakhstan beckons WGHS pupil

Waitaki Girls’ High School year 13 pupil Anika Hayes and the school’s head of learning for science Vicky Lilley are excited about Anika’s looming trip to Kazakhstan to represent New Zealand at the International Biology Olympiad in July. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

Kazakhstan is calling.

Waitaki Girls’ High School year 13 pupil Anika Hayes, (17), will represent New Zealand at the International Biology Olympiad in Kazakhstan in July.

She was one of four New Zealand pupils selected for the event at which 80 countries will be represented.

It was all still sinking in for her.

"It’s a bit difficult to believe, actually. I was very surprised but excited."

The selection process began with an online tutorial programme that took five months and finished with an online exam.

From there, she was one of 25 pupils who attended a camp in Auckland, over the school holidays.

There, they were taught practical skills and the course then culminated with a final exam.

The four pupils to represent the country were picked based on the final exam results.

To prepare for Kazakhstan , Anika studies in her own time and has a handful of online meetings with her three team-mates.

She also has to raise funds for the trip.

Anika has approached local organisations such as the Rotary Club to help with funding and hoped to organise a school concert as a fundraiser featuring fellow pupils.

Waitaki Girls High School head of learning for science, Vicky Lilley, hoped the community would show its support by attending the concert.

"It’s a really amazing opportunity.

"Because the selection was two weeks ago, we’ve got such a precious, short amount of time to fundraise a lot of money."

She was "unbelievably proud" of Anika’s achievements.

"Just blown away. Couldn’t be prouder.

"It just goes goes to show, no matter the size of the school that you go to, no matter the size of the town that you come from, kids from smaller places can do phenomenal things on the world stage."

In what has been a whirlwind last few months for Anika, last week she was also presented with the prize as New Zealand’s top scholar for scholarship French. The prize is based on results in the previous academic year.

She attended a prize-giving ceremony at the Parliament building in Wellington last week to receive it.