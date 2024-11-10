Lack of boat access lamented

Oamaru boat builder Barry Spooner stands on the Friendly Bay boat access ramp that he says is not ‘‘inviting’’. He holds a model Dory boat he plans to build to full scale to encourage children to sail in the harbour. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

An Oamaru boating and fishing veteran has pleaded with the Waitaki District Council to reinstate easy boat access to the Oamaru Harbour.

Barry Spooner said the loss of direct access to the former boat ramp for small water craft at Friendly Bay was penalising those who might be encouraged to take up water recreation.

In particular, he saw a need to help young people "get their feet off the ground" and on the water.

The loss of access was another impediment for local residents to use their amenities, the former builder said.

"I like to get things done.

"My interest is boat building and fishing and helping young people get their feet off the ground," he said.

Mr Spooner attended the council meeting last week after previously trying to raise the issue with council staff.

"I have been referred to the boat club — but their ramp is too steep for my car," he said.

"The Friendly Bay boat ramp, I cannot use any more.’

"I feel myself a wee bit deprived of our recreation.

"I am just asking for a boat ramp, and better harbour access for those wanting to go on a picnic.

"With a bit of encouragement, you could develop the harbour to be more user friendly."

He said the building of what is now Portside Restaurant in about 2008 and upgrades in the reserve had made it "basically now only for tourists".

"We have a heritage area here, and it’s getting to look like a city rather than a heritage area ... with the loss of access.

"Unfortunately, the mentality is depriving young people access for educational means."

Mr Spooner also raised a laugh as he jokingly suggested council could "put in a bit of a jail for people to be kept in there for a few hours", in relation to the now banned Oamaru Breakwater access.

However, he believed the cost to restore small water craft access would be "marginal".

Mayor Gary Kircher said the challenge was how to channel Mr Spooner’s idea into "a process".

There was a "master plan" for the area.

"We will take this under advisement and ask for the harbour area subcommittee to look at this as a potential addition to the harbour’s plan," Mr Kircher said.

Mr Spooner said he felt a sense of urgency.

Age and experience meant he wanted to maximise any opportunity to pass on his skills to the next generation.

"I’m getting older now. How many years have I got left to wait?"